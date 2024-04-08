×

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 11:42 IST

UPSC Offers Centre Change Option for CSE Prelims 2024 Candidates Opting Imphal

Starting today, April 8, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) initiates the facility for candidates who have chosen Imphal as their exam centre for CSE.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
UPSC
UPSC | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Starting today, April 8, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) initiates the facility for candidates who have chosen Imphal as their exam centre for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) prelims 2024 to switch to any of the 80 other centres available nationwide. This flexibility comes in response to an order dated March 28, 2024, from the Hon'ble Delhi High Court in W.P. (C) No. 3805/2024. The deadline to make these changes is April 19.

According to UPSC's official notice, the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2024, is scheduled for June 16, 2024, across the country, including Imphal Centre. Candidates can opt for any of the 80 notified centres for the examination.

Applicants can avail themselves of this option through the official website, upsc.gov.in, or by contacting the toll-free number provided or by emailing the commission at uscp-upsc@nic.in. The toll-free number is operational on all working days from 10 am to 5 pm.

Upon receiving requests for centre changes, UPSC will allocate the chosen centres to the candidates and send a confirmation message to the candidate's registered mobile number.

The UPSC CSE admit card 2024, including for candidates availing this option, will be issued approximately one week before the exam.

Recent Developments:

UPSC assured the Delhi High Court that candidates from the hill districts of Manipur who opted for Imphal as their exam centre can change their centre, with the state government facilitating their travel.

Candidates from Manipur now have the option to choose from centres in Aizawl, Mizoram; Kohima, Nagaland; Shillong, Meghalaya; Dispur, Assam; Jorhat, Assam; Kolkata, West Bengal; and Delhi. The Manipur government cited logistical challenges in opening exam centres in Churachandpur and Kangpokpi, as requested by students.

These developments follow a petition filed by the Zomi Students Federation in the Delhi High Court seeking the establishment of examination centres in Churachandpur and Kangpokpi, Manipur, for CSE prelims 2024 and Indian Forest Service (IFS) prelims 2024.

Published April 8th, 2024 at 11:42 IST

