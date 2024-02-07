Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 16:07 IST

UPSSSC Forest Guard PET 2023 exam date announced, check details here

UPSSSC has announced the schedule for the Physical Eligibility Test (PET) examination in connection with the recruitment of 701 posts for UPSSSC Forest Guard.

Nandini Verma
Students
Students | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has announced the schedule for the Physical Eligibility Test (PET) examination in connection with the recruitment of 701 positions for UPSSSC Van Daroga (Forest Guard). As outlined in the official notice released by UPSSSC, the PET exams are set to take place from February 12, 2024, to February 17, 2024, within the Lucknow district. The notice explicitly mentions, "...candidates identified for the physical standard test are hereby informed that their physical standard test is proposed to be conducted in Lucknow district between February 12, 2024, and February 17, 2024."

Eligibility criteria for UPSSSC Forest Guard recruitment in 2022 include candidates holding a Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology, Forestry, Geology, Agriculture, Statistics, Environmental Science with two or more subjects. Alternatively, candidates with a Bachelor's Degree in Engineering or Veterinary Science are also deemed eligible.

The physical eligibility standards, as specified by the commission, include:

- Male:
 - Height: 163 CMS
 - Chest: 84-89 CMS
 - Walk on Foot (Paidal Chal): 25 Km in 4 Hrs

- Female:
 - Height: 150 CMS
 - Chest: 79-84 CMS
 - Walk on Foot (Paidal Chal): 14 KM in 4 Hrs

For further details and specific information regarding the upcoming PET exam for UPSSSC Forest Guard (Van Daroga) recruitment in 2022, candidates are encouraged to refer to the official notice provided by the commission.

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 16:07 IST

