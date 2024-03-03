Advertisement

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has announced the results of the Van Daroga (Forest Guard) Physical Eligibility Test (PET) on, March 2, 2024. Candidates who participated in previous examination rounds conducted in April 2023, and subsequently attended the PET exam held from February 12 to 17, 2024, can now view their results on the official website at upsssc.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 701 posts of UP Forest Guard. According to the result notice, out of the 1697 candidates identified for the physical standard test, 1402 were declared successful, while 101 were unsuccessful. Additionally, 194 candidates were absent from the physical standard test. The Honourable Commission has decided to call the 1402 successful candidates for the qualification/record tests.

Here's a step-by-step guide to checking the results:

Visit the official website at upsssc.gov.in. Scroll down to the 'Notice board' section located towards the bottom of the homepage. Look for the link labeled "वन दरोगा मुख्य परीक्षा (प्रा0अ0प0-2021)/06.." dated March 2, 2024, and click on it. The result PDF will be displayed on the screen. Candidates can check their roll numbers to see if they have been selected for the document verification round. Save the PDF on your device for future reference.

Direct link to download