Updated March 14th, 2024 at 11:06 IST

UPUMS Nursing Officer Recruitment 2024: Last date to apply for 535 vacancies today

Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences (UPUMS) will today close the registration window for the recruitment of Nursing Officers. Apply now.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Representative image of nurses.
Image for representative purposes only. | Image:PTI
Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences (UPUMS) will today close the registration window for the recruitment of Nursing Officers. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.upums.ac.in. Under the UPUMS Nursing Officer Recruitment 2024 drive, a total of 535 vacancies are available for eligible candidates.

As per the eligibility criteria, candidates must be aged between 18 to 40 years to apply for the UPUMS recruitment 2024.

In terms of educational qualifications, candidates should possess either a B.Sc. (Hons.) Nursing / B.Sc. Nursing from an Institute or University recognized by the Indian Nursing Council/State Nursing Council. Alternatively, candidates may hold a B.Sc. (Post-Certificate)/Post-Basic B.Sc. Nursing or a Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery from an Indian Nursing Council recognized Institute/Board or Council. Additionally, candidates must be registered as Nurse & Midwife with State/Indian Nursing Council and have at least two years of experience in a minimum 50 bedded Hospital after acquiring the educational qualification.

Regarding the application fee, candidates belonging to the Unreserved (UR) category and OBC/EWS categories are required to pay ₹2000, while SC/ST candidates need to pay ₹1200.

How to apply for the UPUMS Nursing Officer Recruitment 2024:

  1. Visit the official website at https://www.upums.ac.in/
  2. Click on the “Nursing Officer Recruitment - CBT- 2024” link on the homepage.
  3. Fill out the application form with the necessary details.
  4. Pay the application fee as per the category.
  5. Upload all required documents.
  6. Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.

This recruitment drive by UPUMS presents an opportunity for qualified candidates to join the esteemed medical sector. Interested individuals are encouraged to review the eligibility criteria and submit their applications before the deadline.

 

 

 

Published March 14th, 2024 at 11:06 IST

