Updated April 7th, 2024 at 14:47 IST

Uttar Pradesh Mandates Display of Teachers' Photographs in Public Schools to Curb Proxy Issues

This measure of displaying teachers' photographs in schools will facilitate easy identification for students and administrative staff.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
To combat teacher absenteeism and proxy usage in Uttar Pradesh, the state government has mandated the display of photographs of all teaching staff on the walls of public schools. Directives have been issued to all district basic education officers to ensure compliance with this initiative.

Under these directives, all teachers, including instructors ('Anudeshak') and para teachers ('Shiksha Mitra'), are required to prominently display their photographs in their respective classrooms. Additionally, the displays must include essential information such as each teacher's educational qualifications, date of joining the school, mobile number, assigned class and subject, as well as any notable achievements such as state or national teacher awards.

"This measure of displaying teachers' photographs in schools will facilitate easy identification for students and administrative staff, distinguishing between genuine teachers and substitutes," remarked an official familiar with the directive.

The implementation of this initiative is expected to be seamless for schools, even with a considerable number of teachers, as the photographs will not occupy significant space, the official added.

Funding for this undertaking is sourced from the Samagra Shiksha outlay for the 2024-25 academic session. The government has allocated Rs 7.9 crore for Teaching Learning Materials in primary schools and Rs 3.3 crore for upper primary schools under the Learning Enhancement Programme Remedial Teaching scheme.

Moreover, the display of teachers' photographs will also serve to inform parents about the identities of their children's teachers, empowering them to raise concerns if a teacher is absent without valid reason.

It's noteworthy that while a similar order had been issued by the state government previously, it was not diligently followed. Therefore, a renewed directive has been issued to ensure compliance with the initiative in both letter and spirit.

Published April 7th, 2024 at 14:47 IST

