Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to Grace Centenary Celebrations of DU's Indraprastha College

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar is set to grace the centenary celebrations of Delhi University's historic Indraprastha College for Women, scheduled to take place on the college campus today, February 7. The renowned institution, popularly known as 'IP college,' has played a pivotal role in women's education and the independence movement of India. The celebration marks 100 glorious years since the college's establishment in 1924.

Founded just two years after the inception of Delhi University, the Indraprastha College for Women is the oldest women's college in the university. The current iconic premises in Civil Lines were inaugurated on February 7, 1939, by then Vicereine Lady Linlithgow. The college stands as a testament to the tireless efforts of visionaries who championed women's education.

Historical Journey:

Originally starting as an intermediate college in two rooms of the Indraprastha Girls' Senior Secondary School in 1924, the college has evolved and grown over the years. From Chandrawali Bhawan in Civil Lines in 1934 to its present premises, 'Alipore House,' on August 9, 1938, the institution has made significant contributions to women's education and empowerment.

Significance of 'Alipore House':

The current 'Alipore House,' designed by British architect Walter George in 1917-18, embodies Indo-British architectural style with its semi-circular arches and turrets. Declared a 'Heritage Building' by the government of NCT of Delhi in 2002, the college building stands as a cultural and historical landmark.

Founding Visionaries:

Leonara G'meiner, the founder principal of Indraprastha Girls' High School and Intermediate College, played a crucial role in establishing the college. A theosophist and follower of Annie Besant, she moved from Australia to India in 1905, answering the call to serve the cause of women's education. Under her leadership, the college opened its doors to girls of all castes and communities with no economic barriers.

Legacy and Contributions:

The college has a rich legacy, making invaluable contributions to the freedom struggle, national politics, and women's education. In 2002, the college's building was declared a 'Heritage Building,' highlighting its cultural and architectural significance.

The centenary celebration is expected to be a momentous occasion, reflecting on the institution's achievements and contributions to women's education and empowerment over the past century.