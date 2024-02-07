Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 5th, 2024 at 11:13 IST

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to Grace Centenary Celebrations of DU's Indraprastha College

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar is set to grace the centenary celebrations of Delhi University's historic Indraprastha College for Women on February 7.

Nandini Verma
Indraprastha College for Women, Delhi University
Indraprastha College for Women, Delhi University | Image:Wikipedia
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar is set to grace the centenary celebrations of Delhi University's historic Indraprastha College for Women, scheduled to take place on the college campus today, February 7. The renowned institution, popularly known as 'IP college,' has played a pivotal role in women's education and the independence movement of India. The celebration marks 100 glorious years since the college's establishment in 1924.

Founded just two years after the inception of Delhi University, the Indraprastha College for Women is the oldest women's college in the university. The current iconic premises in Civil Lines were inaugurated on February 7, 1939, by then Vicereine Lady Linlithgow. The college stands as a testament to the tireless efforts of visionaries who championed women's education.

Advertisement

Historical Journey:

Originally starting as an intermediate college in two rooms of the Indraprastha Girls' Senior Secondary School in 1924, the college has evolved and grown over the years. From Chandrawali Bhawan in Civil Lines in 1934 to its present premises, 'Alipore House,' on August 9, 1938, the institution has made significant contributions to women's education and empowerment.

Advertisement

Significance of 'Alipore House':

The current 'Alipore House,' designed by British architect Walter George in 1917-18, embodies Indo-British architectural style with its semi-circular arches and turrets. Declared a 'Heritage Building' by the government of NCT of Delhi in 2002, the college building stands as a cultural and historical landmark.

Advertisement

Founding Visionaries:

Leonara G'meiner, the founder principal of Indraprastha Girls' High School and Intermediate College, played a crucial role in establishing the college. A theosophist and follower of Annie Besant, she moved from Australia to India in 1905, answering the call to serve the cause of women's education. Under her leadership, the college opened its doors to girls of all castes and communities with no economic barriers.

Advertisement

Legacy and Contributions:

The college has a rich legacy, making invaluable contributions to the freedom struggle, national politics, and women's education. In 2002, the college's building was declared a 'Heritage Building,' highlighting its cultural and architectural significance.

Advertisement

The centenary celebration is expected to be a momentous occasion, reflecting on the institution's achievements and contributions to women's education and empowerment over the past century.

Advertisement

Published February 5th, 2024 at 11:13 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

5 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

6 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

6 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

6 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

6 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

9 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

12 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

12 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

12 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

12 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

14 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

15 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

15 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

15 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

18 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

18 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defence2 hours ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Stories2 hours ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videos2 hours ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News2 hours ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement