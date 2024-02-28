Updated September 11th, 2021 at 23:27 IST
Video shows students cleaning school premises, headmaster suspended
Video shows students cleaning school premises, headmaster suspended
- Education
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Ballia (UP), Sep 11 (PTI) The headmaster of a primary school was suspended after a video of students being made to clean the school was posted on social media, a senior official said here on Saturday.
The video shot at the primary school (Pipra Number 1) of the Sohov education area, showed boys and girls cleaning the school.
Advertisement
After a preliminary inquiry, the headmaster of the school, Mrityunjay Kumar Singh, has been suspended with immediate effect, Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Shivnarayan Singh said.
A detailed inquiry has been ordered into the matter and the Block Education Officer, Nagar Nirbhay Kumar Singh has been directed to submit the inquiry report within 15 days, the BSA added. PTI COR SAB MGA MGA
Advertisement
Published September 11th, 2021 at 23:27 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Nagaland Lottery Wednesday Result Today OUT- CheckInfo13 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.