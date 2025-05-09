WBJEE Answer Key 2025 Released at wbjee.nic.in, Direct Link to Check

Updated May 9th 2025, 11:21 IST
WBJEE Answer Key 2025 OUT: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the WBJEE 2025 answer key today. Students can now check and download it from the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.
If a candidate is not satisfied with any of the answers in the model answer key, they can raise a challenge by May 11, 2025. The answer key helps candidates to estimate their scores by using the official marking scheme.
A candidate can challenge any number of answers, but all challenges must be submitted in a single session. A non-refundable fee of Rs 500 per question must be paid online using net banking, debit card, credit card, or UPI. Please note, challenges will not be accepted unless the payment is successfully completed.
Step 1: Visit the official website of WBJEEB: wbjeeb.nic.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, find and click on the WBJEE 2025 Answer Key link.
Step 3: You will be redirected to a login page.
Step 4: Enter your login credentials, such as application number and password.
Step 5: Click on the Submit button.
Step 6: The provisional answer key will appear on the screen.
Step 7: Download the answer key and take a printout for future reference.
Step 1: Go to the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.
Step 2: Log in using your WBJEE 2025 application number and password.
Step 3: Click on the Challenge Answer Key option.
Step 4: From the list shown, choose the question(s) you want to challenge.
Step 5: Mention a valid reason or reference to support your challenge.
Step 6: Pay the required challenge fee, if applicable.
Step 7: Finally, submit your challenge for review.
West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination was held on April 27, 2025. The exam was held in two shifts- first shifts from 11 am to 1 pm and second shift from 2 pm to 4 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official website of WBJEEB.
Published May 9th 2025, 10:55 IST