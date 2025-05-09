WBJEE Answer Key 2025 Released at wbjee.nic.in, Direct Link to Check

WBJEE Answer Key 2025 OUT: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the WBJEE 2025 answer key today. Students can now check and download it from the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

If a candidate is not satisfied with any of the answers in the model answer key, they can raise a challenge by May 11, 2025. The answer key helps candidates to estimate their scores by using the official marking scheme.

WBJEE Answer Key 2025: Objection

A candidate can challenge any number of answers, but all challenges must be submitted in a single session. A non-refundable fee of Rs 500 per question must be paid online using net banking, debit card, credit card, or UPI. Please note, challenges will not be accepted unless the payment is successfully completed.

WBJEE Answer Key 2025: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of WBJEEB: wbjeeb.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, find and click on the WBJEE 2025 Answer Key link.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a login page.

Step 4: Enter your login credentials, such as application number and password.

Step 5: Click on the Submit button.

Step 6: The provisional answer key will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Download the answer key and take a printout for future reference.

WBJEE Answer Key 2025: How to Raise Objections

Step 1: Go to the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Step 2: Log in using your WBJEE 2025 application number and password.

Step 3: Click on the Challenge Answer Key option.

Step 4: From the list shown, choose the question(s) you want to challenge.

Step 5: Mention a valid reason or reference to support your challenge.

Step 6: Pay the required challenge fee, if applicable.

Step 7: Finally, submit your challenge for review.

About WBJEE Exam 2025: