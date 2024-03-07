Advertisement

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has announced its decision to implement a semester system in Class 11 starting from the academic session 2024-25, followed by its extension to Class 12 from 2025-26. This move comes after receiving approval from the state school education department to introduce the system at the higher secondary level in schools.

Chiranjib Bhattacharjee, the president of the council, conveyed the news through an official notification, expressing satisfaction over the approval granted by the government of West Bengal. He stated, "On behalf of West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education, we are glad to announce that the school education department, government of West Bengal, has given us the permission to introduce the semester system at the higher secondary level from the academic session 2024-25 for Class 11 and subsequently from the academic session 2025-26 for Class 12."

Furthermore, the council assured that a detailed syllabus and a semester-wise implementation strategy will be made available soon for the benefit of students and educational institutions.

The proposal for the semester system was initiated in October last year when the West Bengal school education department formed a committee comprising four members, including the commissioner of school education, council president, joint director of school education Chinmoyee Pattanayak, and a council member. This committee was tasked with developing a framework and timeline for the implementation of the semester system in higher classes, with a report submission deadline set for November.

The committee's responsibilities encompassed examining the proposal, considering existing practices, and aligning decisions with the state education policy. The introduction of the semester system in Class 11 was proposed by the WBCHSE president, with the education department emphasizing the importance of evaluating the proposal within the framework of the state's education policy and in comparison with methodologies adopted by other educational boards nationwide.

The State Education Policy, promulgated by the West Bengal government on September 5, underscores the phased implementation of the semester system to alleviate the academic burden on students.