West Bengal Board Class 12th Result 2025 Live: WBCHSE HS Result to Be Out Tomorrow, When and Where to Check

WB Class 12th Result 2025 Date: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has confirmed that the Class 12 Result 2025 will be declared tomorrow at 12:30 PM. Students who took the West Bengal Higher Secondary (HS) exams can check their results on the official website at wbchse.wb.gov.in.

To check their WBCHSE HS Result 2025, students will need to enter their roll number and registration number in the result login window.

For easy and convenient access to their scorecards or mark sheets, students are also encouraged to visit the Republic website at https://www.republicworld.com/education.