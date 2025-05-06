West Bengal Board Class 12th Result 2025 Live: WBCHSE HS Result to Be Out Tomorrow, When and Where to Check

WB Class 12th Result 2025 Date: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has confirmed that the Class 12 Result 2025 will be declared tomorrow at 12:30 PM. Students who took the West Bengal Higher Secondary (HS) exams can check their results on the official website at wbchse.wb.gov.in.
Direct Link to Check - West Bengal Board Class 12th Result 2025
To check their WBCHSE HS Result 2025, students will need to enter their roll number and registration number in the result login window.
After the results are announced, WBCHSE will open the application window for re-evaluation and scrutiny for students who wish to have their answer scripts reviewed.
Information about the supplementary exams for students who do not pass one or more subjects will be shared shortly on the board’s official website.
This year, the West Bengal Class 12 board examinations were held from 3rd to 18th March 2025.
The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will announce the Class 12 results on May 7, 2025, at 12:30 PM. The results will be shared during a press conference and will be available online shortly after for all students who appeared for the Higher Secondary examinations this year.
Before checking their results, students should have their roll number and date of birth ready, as results cannot be searched by name.
Visit the official West Bengal Board results website.
Click on the link labelled “Result” or “HS Result.”
Enter your roll number and date of birth in the login fields.
Click on the “Submit” button.
Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download and save it for future use.
To pass the West Bengal Higher Secondary Examination, students must secure a minimum of 30% marks in each subject.
Open the SMS app on your mobile phone.
Type the message: WB12
Send it to 56070.
You will receive your result shortly as an SMS on the same number.