WBMCC NEET PG 2022: The registration process for the National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling round 1 will be closed by the West Bengal Main Computerized Counselling (WBMCC) today, September 25. The WBMCC is conducting the NEET 2022 counselling process for admission to PG medical state quota seats. All those candidates who have not yet registered for the West Bengal NEET PG Round 1 Counselling can do so by visiting the official website at wbmcc.nic.in. The registration date for the 2nd round of WBMCC Counselling will be notified later, said the official statement. The West Bengal NEET PG counselling will be held in two rounds including online mop-up round and a physical stray vacancy round.

West Bengal NEET PG Counselling Round 2022: Here's how to register

Step 1: In order to register for the West Bengal NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round, candidates are required to visit the official website, wbmcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the WBMCC NEET PG 2022 counselling registration link.

Step 3: Then, generate log-in credentials (user ID and password) by submitting basic details.

Step 4: Now re-login and fill out the application form.

Step 5: Upload documents, pay the registration fee, and submit

Step 6: Take a printout of the application form.

Here's direct link to apply for WBMCC NEET PG Counselling 2022 Registration - Click Here

Candidates must be aware that WBMCC NEET PG 2022 counselling process will include online registration, fee payments, certificate verification, slot booking, choice filling, choice locking and seat allotment result. The provisional list of verified candidates will be made available on September 26, 2022. The WBMCC will conduct the choice-filling and locking process from September 27 to 29, 2022. WBMCC will declare the West Bengal NEET PG counselling 2022 round 1 seat allotment result on September 30.

