Updated February 19th, 2024 at 13:50 IST

World Bank delegations from 21 countries visit Gujarat Vidya Samiksha Kendra

Education Ministers and delegations from 21 different countries visited Vidya Samiksha Kendra on behalf of World Bank to learn about Gujarat's teaching methods.

Nandini Verma
World Bank Delegates Explore Gujarat's Educational Innovations
World Bank Delegates Explore Gujarat's Educational Innovations | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
In a significant showcase of Gujarat's educational excellence, Education Ministers and delegations from 21 different countries visited Vidya Samiksha Kendra, a premier educational institution in Gujarat, on behalf of the World Bank. The delegates were invited to learn about the state's innovative teaching methods and best practices in education.

The two-day visit, which began on Monday, included interactive sessions with students, teachers, and administrators at Vidya Samiksha Kendra. The delegates were impressed by the state-of-the-art infrastructure, the use of technology in teaching, and the focus on holistic development of students.

"We are delighted to host our esteemed guests from around the world and share our experiences in education with them," said Gujarat's Education Minister, Dr. Bhupendrasinh Chudasama. "Gujarat has been at the forefront of educational reforms, and we believe that our innovative teaching methods can serve as a model for other countries."

The delegates, who represented countries from Asia, Africa, Europe, and North America, expressed their admiration for Gujarat's educational system. They were particularly impressed by the state's focus on practical learning, the use of technology in teaching, and the emphasis on critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

"We have learned a great deal from our visit to Vidya Samiksha Kendra," said Dr. Kwame Adu-Gyamfi, the World Bank's Country Director for India. "Gujarat's innovative teaching methods and focus on holistic development of students can serve as a model for other countries. We look forward to working with the state to share its best practices and help other countries improve their educational systems."

The visit by the World Bank delegates and Education Ministers from 21 countries is a testament to Gujarat's commitment to educational excellence and its willingness to share its best practices with the world. The delegates' visit is expected to lead to further collaboration between Gujarat and other countries, as they seek to improve their educational systems and provide better opportunities for their students.

Published February 19th, 2024 at 13:50 IST

