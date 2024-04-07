Advertisement

As the world commemorates World Health Day on April 7, 2024, the theme "My Health, My Right" resonates deeply, especially concerning the mental health of students. Amidst rising concerns over the mental well-being of students, particularly those preparing for competitive exams like JEE and NEET, it is imperative to address the root causes of distress and provide viable solutions.

In recent years, there has been a disturbing trend of increasing suicide cases among students grappling with the pressure of competitive exams. The relentless pursuit of academic excellence, coupled with societal expectations and peer pressure, often takes a toll on their mental health. The fear of failure, overwhelming stress, and anxiety can lead students to contemplate extreme measures, highlighting the urgent need for intervention and support systems.

Dr. Maithili Tambe, CEO of The Academy School (TAS) in Pune, underscores the critical importance of prioritizing student health, particularly on World Health Day. She emphasizes that students represent the future generation and their well-being is paramount for overall societal progress. Dr. Tambe advocates for addressing not only mental health issues but also other health concerns such as lack of physical activity, poor nutrition, and substance abuse.

According to Dr. Tambe, creating a healthy environment conducive to learning and growth requires concerted efforts from educators, parents, and policymakers. Schools play a pivotal role in promoting mental health awareness, offering counseling services, and fostering a supportive atmosphere where students feel comfortable seeking help without stigma or judgment.

How to Cope With Mental Stress and How To Seek Help If You Experience Suicidal Thoughts

Coping with mental stress and suicidal thoughts among students requires a multi-faceted approach that focuses on promoting mental well-being and providing effective support systems. Here are several ways students can cope with mental stress and suicidal thoughts:

Yoga and Meditation: Encourage students to practice yoga and meditation regularly as part of their self-care routine. These mindfulness-based practices can help students reduce stress, calm their minds, and cultivate inner peace. Yoga poses and breathing exercises promote relaxation, improve focus, and enhance emotional regulation. Meditation techniques, such as mindfulness meditation or guided imagery, can help students develop greater self-awareness, acceptance, and resilience in the face of challenges.

Outdoor Physical Activities: Advocate for outdoor physical activities as a holistic approach to promoting mental health and well-being. Encourage students to engage in activities such as walking, jogging, cycling, hiking, or playing sports outdoors. Exposure to nature and sunlight can uplift mood, reduce anxiety, and increase feelings of vitality and connectedness with the environment. Physical exercise stimulates the release of endorphins, neurotransmitters that act as natural mood lifters, promoting a sense of happiness and relaxation.

Seek Professional Help: Encourage students to reach out to mental health professionals such as psychologists, counselors, or psychiatrists for therapy, counseling, and medication if necessary. Professional support can provide students with coping strategies, emotional validation, and personalized treatment plans.

Build Support Networks: Encourage students to cultivate strong support networks consisting of friends, family members, teachers, and mentors who can offer empathy, understanding, and practical assistance during difficult times. Social support can help students feel less isolated and more connected to others.

Develop Coping Skills: Equip students with effective coping skills to deal with stress, anxiety, and negative emotions. Teach techniques such as problem-solving, positive self-talk, mindfulness, and assertiveness to help students navigate challenges and build resilience.

Encourage Help-Seeking Behavior: Foster a culture of open communication and destigmatize help-seeking behavior by promoting mental health awareness and education. Encourage students to speak up about their struggles, seek support when needed, and access available resources without fear of judgment or discrimination.

Promote Healthy Lifestyle Habits: Emphasize the importance of maintaining a balanced lifestyle that includes regular physical activity, nutritious diet, adequate sleep, and healthy coping mechanisms. Discourage substance abuse, self-harm, and other harmful behaviors that can exacerbate mental health issues.

Provide Suicide Prevention Resources: Educate students about suicide warning signs, risk factors, and preventive measures. Share information about suicide hotlines, crisis intervention services, and support groups where students can seek immediate help and intervention in times of crisis.

Foster Resilience and Adaptive Coping: Teach students how to bounce back from setbacks, adapt to change, and cope with adversity in healthy ways. Encourage problem-solving skills, goal-setting, and positive thinking to build resilience and promote mental well-being.

Create Safe and Supportive Environments: Establish safe, inclusive, and supportive environments in schools, colleges, and communities where students feel valued, accepted, and respected. Promote empathy, compassion, and tolerance to reduce stigma and discrimination related to mental health issues.

Monitor and Follow Up: Regularly monitor students' mental health and well-being through check-ins, assessments, and screenings. Follow up with students who have previously experienced mental health concerns to ensure they continue to receive appropriate support and interventions.

Prioritizing Mental Health

Investing in student well-being yields long-term dividends, benefiting not only individuals but society as a whole. By equipping students with coping mechanisms, resilience, and emotional intelligence, we empower them to navigate life's challenges more effectively and lead healthier, fulfilling lives.

On this World Health Day, let us reaffirm our commitment to prioritizing student mental health, recognizing it as a fundamental right and essential component of holistic education. Together, we can create a world where every student feels valued, supported, and empowered to thrive