Delhi Polls: '5 Years Insufficient To Clean Mess Of 70 Years,' Says Kejriwal

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said that five years are not sufficient to clean the mess of the last 70 years.

"From the last seventy years, no work was done. Not only in Kirari but the whole of Delhi. The mess of the last 70 years cannot be undone in five years. It will take time to gets things done," said Kejriwal during a roadshow at Kirari on Sunday.

"We have made bus travel for women free. Are the women in Delhi happy?" the chief minister asked the gathering, adding, "A lot needs to be done in the next five years."

Battle between AAP and BJP

The Delhi Chief Minister is scheduled to hold roadshows at Mundka, Vishwas Nagar, Laxmi Nagar and Rithala as well. On the other hand, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani all have been slated to address rallies in the national capital on Sunday. In a massive outreach program for Delhi assembly elections, almost one lakh BJP workers will also go door-to-door and appeal voters to vote for the party; Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda are also said to be participating in the campaign.

The BJP and Congress are yet to name their Chief Ministerial faces. For the BJP, names such as Manoj Tiwari, Hardeep Puri, and Harsh Vardhan have been floated. Amit Shah, however, has stated in the absence of a formal name, the BJP would contest under PM Modi's leadership.

BJP is trying to make advances in the upcoming Assembly elections after the 2015 debacle where it won only 3 seats. During the 2015 elections, AAP won 67 seats out of the 70-seat Assembly.

Legislative Assembly elections will be held in Delhi on February 8 to elect 70 members. The results will be declared on 11th February 2020. The term of current assembly elected in 2015 will expire on 22 February 2020.

