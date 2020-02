Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief, Arvind Kejriwal was seen campaigning for his Party at a roadshow in Kirari area, Delhi ahead of the assembly elections. He assured people that he will fulfill all their demands just the way he did in his last 5-year tenure. The Delhi Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in a single phase on February 8, while the counting of votes will take place on the 11th.