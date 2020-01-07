AAP Forms Committee To Draft Manifesto, Likely To Release By Mid-January

Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has set up a three-member committee to draft its manifesto, that will be released between January 15 and 20, for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

The party's manifesto will be focused on the new projects, that the party plans to take up in the next five year, AAP Delhi Convenor Gopal Rai told the media.

The three-member committee is chaired by AAP Lok Sabha candidate Atishi and the other two members include AAP leaders Ajoy Kumar and Jasmine Shah as the members.

Rai said all suggestions for the manifesto will be complied by the committee, which is expected to release later in January. He mentioned that AAP had been receiving several suggestions to improve the cleanliness of the city, which is otherwise the duty of Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

Gopal Rai also said that people were not happy with waste management of the former BJP government that had been in power for the last 15 years. People are demanding that AAP should take some steps. The party focuses on the issues of the common man, he added.

Delhi will have Assembly elections for the 70-seats on February 8.

"No competition against AAP government"

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia on Tuesday expressed confidence in Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the upcoming Delhi polls saying the people will vote for the work that the government has done in its tenure and there is no competition to the party.

Commending the Chief Minister, Sisodia said Kejriwal is the first Chief Minister who works on real issues of the people at the local level. People will vote because CM Kejriwal works for health and medical care, roads and infrastructure, tourism and pilgrimage, electricity, water etc. No one can compete against the AAP government's efforts, Manish Sisodia asserted.

