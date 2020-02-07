BIG Fight: AAP Neta Loses Temper At Delhi Road-show, Swings Flag At Those Chanting 'Modi'

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly election, the Delhi BJP has shared an undated video of an AAP candidate from Tri Nagar, Preeti Tomar, seemingly hitting and fighting BJP members and supporters during one of her election campaign rallies in Delhi.

In the video, it is clearly seen that Tomar is shouting at the alleged BJP supporters as her car is moving past them. She later can be is seen using her flag to hit the BJP workers around her car and also throwing things at them. In the background, one can also hear the BJP supporters chanting 'Modi! Modi!'

Delhi election

New Delhi will go to polls in a single-phase on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. The last day of filing nominations for the candidates was on January 21. The BJP has fielded Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha president Sunil Yadav against Delhi CM Kejriwal from New Delhi constituency, and the Congress has pitted former NSUI Delhi president Ramesh Sabharwal against him. BJP is trying to make advances in the upcoming Assembly elections after the 2015 debacle where it won only 3 seats. During the 2015 elections, AAP won 67 seats out of the 70-seat Assembly.

