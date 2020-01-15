'Sisodia Called Me, Said Ram Singh Wants Tickets On 20-25 Cr': AAP Rebel's Big Allegation

AAP rebel leader Narayan Dutt Sharma on Wednesday, January 15, fired charges against AAP senior leader and Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleging that he demanded money for tickets. He alleged, "Manish Sisodia called me at his house and said Ram Singh wants tickets on 20 to 25 crore (sic)."

Speaking about it, Sharma added, "The party was born on the name of loyalty. Even Manish Sisodia was nothing seven years ago. After I denied to give them any money, Sisodia demanded Rs 10 crore from me. I denied that too."

ND Sharma to fight as independent candidate

The AAP rebel leader further resigned and said that he will be fighting an independent election. He said, "I have resigned and now I will show their true colours to the people. I will fight an independent election against Ram Singh. Fighters never think of results, time decides."

Manish Sisodia challenges BJP

The AAP senior leader earlier took a dig at Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the installation of CCTVs in the national capital. Reacting to Shah's criticism directed at AAP, Sisodia busted the BJP president's CCTV accusation.

Along with it, Sisodia has challenged the BJP to present its education model under which he claimed that 109 primary schools have been shut in the last nine years. He also stated that the number of students has increased by 6,000 in the last four years in Delhi government-run schools.

Delhi Assembly Elections

The Election Commission of India in its press conference said that the National Capital of Delhi will cast its votes in a single phase for the assembly elections on February 8. The counting of votes for the assembly polls will take place on February 11. The last day of filing nominations for the candidates will be January 21 and the last day to withdraw nominations will be for January 24.

The Election Commission has also introduced a new concept, which will enable voters who are not able to come to polling stations due to physical circumstances or unavoidable reasons to cast their votes. PWDs and Senior citizens above 80 years can either vote in person or vote through postal ballot.

