AAP Selling Tickets For Rs 20 Crore In Delhi, Says AAP MLA ND Sharma

ND Sharma, the AAP MLA from Badarpur constituency resigned from the party on Tuesday and accused the party chief Arvind Kejriwal and senior leader Manish Sisodia of taking Rs 20 crore for giving the election ticket to a ''land mafia''. He stated that the party is asking for money from all the MLAs. Sharma claimed that he was asked for Rs 10 crore by Kejriwal himself.

ND Sharma on being asked money

After ND Sharma claimed that he was asked for money, he said that he was an honest man and he does not have so much money. This comes after a former Congress MLA from the same constituency, Ram Singh Netaji joined the Aam Aadmi Party, just weeks ahead of the February 8 Assembly elections. After he joined the party, speculations claiming that he might get a ticket for the elections had also surfaced.

ND Sharma on Ram Singh Netaji

Talking about Ram Singh Netaji, ND Sharma said that the party sold the ticket for Rs 20 crore to a man against whom he fought and saved the area from. He alleged that Netaji is a criminal who is involved in numerous crimes including those against women. Sharma further challenged the AAP leadership of losing the Badarpur seat.

He also said that AAP will not be able to form government in the state with ease as they have moved from talking about honest politics to corruption. He said a leader can buy a ticket but cannot buy the love of the people. Sharma also asserted that the people were and will be with him.

He also claimed that after the elections the party is likely to increase the rate of electricity, water, bus rides and will stop free pilgrimage. Sharma added that he has resigned from the party and most likely will contest as an independent. The AAP did not make any comment on the issue.

(With Agency Inputs)

