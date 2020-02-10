AAP Media Bigwig Guffaws Sharing Cheap 'EVM Pregnant Now' Comment, Speculates On Fudging

Taking yet another swipe at the Election Commission of India (EC), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Haryana's spokesperson Sudhir Yadav, on Monday, tweeted that the 'EVM was pregnant now' alluding to the Delhi elections polling process completion. Moreover, he added if it is a 'normal delivery', then AAP will win and if its a 'birth by operation' then BJP will be victorious - hinting at EC allegedly fudging the Delhi election results. Delhi election results will be declared on February 11.

AAP questions EC polls results already

अभी EVM प्रेगनेन्ट है

अगर नॉरमल डिलिवरी हूई तो आम आदमी पाटी पैदा होगी।

और अगर ऑपरेशन हूआ तो BJP

😂😅😄😃😂



(~ via Whatsapp) — Sudhir Yadav (@SudhirRTI) February 10, 2020

AAP's allegations on EVM

Shortly after polling concluded, AAP claimed of having received information from "several places" that officials were trying to take away the electronic voting machines (EVMs) in an unauthorized manner. Speaking to the media, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh stated that AAP leaders including Manish Sisodia, Gopal Rai, Prashant Kishor and himself held a meeting with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal where they exchanged information about unauthorised handling of EVMs. He further questioned how the EVM machines reached the officers when they should have been sealed and taken straight to strongrooms. BJP has condemned these allegations.

Exit polls predict AAP victory

As the voting of the national capital concluded on Saturday, the Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat projected that the 70-seat Delhi Assembly will be won by AAP. AAP is projected to win 48-61 seats defeating the BJP which is projected to win only 9-21 seats. Meanwhile, Congress is projected to win 0-1 seat.

While the polls saw a meager 57% voter turnout, it witnessed an intense poll campaign by the three contending parties - Congress, BJP and AAP with 672 candidates in the fray. The term of the current 70-seat Assembly, where AAP holds an absolute majority, will expire on February 22. Currently, AAP holds 67 seats and BJP holds 3 seats.

