'It's A Reply To Those Who Wanted To Divide': AAP's Akhilesh Pati Tripathi Lauds Victory

Aam Admi Party (AAP) leader Akhilesh Pati Tripathi on Tuesday commended his party's victory and stated that it is a victory of the development and the people of Delhi. Tripathi bagged the Model Town constituency seat by 52,665 votes and defeated BJP's Kapil Mishra who bagged 41,532 votes.

Speaking to the news agency, ANI, the AAP leader said, "This is the victory of development and people of Delhi. It is a reply to people who wanted to divide the country and disturb communal harmony. It is the victory of Arvind Kejriwal's dream of a beautiful Delhi."

AAP bags majority votes

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI) trend as of writing this article, the AAP is leading in 29 seats and has won 32 seats. While the BJP is leading in 4 seats and has won 3 seats out of the total 70-seat Assembly in the national capital. Further, AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has taken a lead in the New Delhi with 43, 240 votes, defeating BJP's Sunil Kumar Yadav at 22,999 votes.

Read: Delhi Elections: Trinamool happy with AAP's win, says BJP's 'high voltage' campaign failed

Delhi Assembly elections

The Delhi Assembly polls have witnessed an intense campaign by the three contending parties - Congress, BJP, and AAP with 672 candidates in the fray. Amid the controversy over the delay in the vote count, the Election Commission on Sunday evening declared the voter turnout to be 62.59 per cent in the national capital.

Read: Delhi has said Kejriwal is 'not a terrorist', Hindustan saved: AAP leader Sanjay Singh

In the previous elections, the AAP had won an astounding 67 seats in the first big jolt to the BJP after Narendra Modi's sensational triumph in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. BJP had managed to win just 3 seats. Kiran Bedi, a former AAP leader among other achievements, was the BJP's CM candidate in the ill-fated election.

Read: BJP's Kapil Mishra bites the bullet; congratulates Arvind Kejriwal, bemoans '5th BJP loss'

Read: 'Delhi, I love you!' booms Arvind Kejriwal in victory speech as AAP secures landslide win

(With ANI Inputs)