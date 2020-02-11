Only Wanted To Win Few Seats So Existence In Delhi Is Visible: Congress' Pitiful Admission

As Aam Aadmi Party surges forward towards a big victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, Congress leader and MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday spoke on the poor performance by the grand old party. Chowdhury blamed the 'bipartisan politics' in capital for the Congress party's defeat. According to the latest trends, Congress failed to secure a single seat in the Delhi assembly elections.

"Bipartisan politics responsible for situation"

Talking to reporters, Chowdhury said that the Congress party was never aiming to come to power in Delhi. He stated that the party only wanted to maintain its presence in the capital.

"We did not contest the elections for power. The only thing we wanted is to win a few seats so that our existence in Delhi is visible. Delhi has always been about bipartisan politics and that's the reason we are facing a situation like this. We were never into bipartisan politics." said Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

He also added that Congress defeat in Delhi elections will not send a good message. However, Chowdhury also added that AAP victory against BJP was significant.

Congress MP AR Chowdhury: Everyone knew that Aam Aadmi Party will return to power for the third time. Congress's defeat will not send a good message. The victory of AAP against the Bharatiya Janata Party & its communal agenda is significant. pic.twitter.com/HD2vQhFfpn — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2020

Similarly, Delhi Congress chief Subash Chopra blamed the politics of polarisation by the BJP and AAP. He asserted that he is willing to take responsibility for the poor performance by Congress.

Subhash Chopra, Delhi Congress Chief: I take responsibility for the party's performance, we will analyse the factors behind this. Reason for the drop in our vote percentage is politics of polarization by both BJP and AAP. #DelhiElectionResults pic.twitter.com/7cUv0loVAM — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2020

Congress party's position in Delhi

With the 2020 Delhi Assembly election results, the Congress party's position further weakened. The Congress was in power for three consecutive terms from 1998 under the leadership of the late Sheila Dikshit. In the 2013 assembly polls, its tally fell from 43 to just 8 seats as BJP emerged as the single-largest party. However, Harsh Vardhan refused to form the government as BJP did not have a clear majority in the 70-member House. In the 2015 elections, it didn't win any seats, and that appears set to repeat in 2020.

