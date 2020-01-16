'UP Gets Bill, Not Electricity; Delhi The Opposite': Kejriwal Takes Sharp Jibe At Yogi

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday gave voice to an allegation made by a citizen against the Yogi Adityanath led-UP government on the issue of electricity in the villages of India's most populous state. Kejriwal said on Twitter that a villager from UP said to him: The village does not receive electricity but receives its bill on time.

आज सुबह UP के गाँव से एक व्यक्ति मिलने आया। बोला-



“हमारे गाँव में बिजली का बिल तो आता है, बिजली नहीं आती



दिल्ली में बिजली 24 घंटे आती है, बिल नहीं आता” — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 16, 2020

Arvind Kejriwal's tweet translates to, This morning a person came to meet from a village in UP and said -

"We receive electricity bills in our village, but we don't receive electricity. Whereas, Delhi receives electricity all the time, but there is no bill."

Ahead of Delhi Assembly Polls, both AAP and BJP are locked in a fierce contest, with the AAP extolling its welfare schemes and the BJP countering wherever possible. The leaders of the two parties have also announced several freebies, the BJP's contingent on them winning, and blamed each other for practicing "appeasement" politics.

BJP targets AAP over contaminated water in Delhi

Ahead of Delhi Assembly elections, the BJP had made another attack on the AAP government. This time on the issue of scarcity of clean drinking water in the national capital. BJP leader Vijay Goel took to Twitter and challenged the Kejriwal government to name a single step that has been taken to ensure clean drinking water for the people of the national capital.

"I challenge the Kejriwal government to name a single step taken to ensure clean drinking water to the people of Delhi," Vijay Goel tweeted.

Vijay Goel's tweet came two days after the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Vice-Chairman and AAP leader Dinesh Mohaniya alleged that BJP-ruled Haryana is supplying contaminated water to the city as part of a "political conspiracy" ahead of Assembly polls.

AAP-BJP in a heated exchange of words

Free power and water to the people of Delhi triggered intense bitterness on Wednesday between the ruling AAP and the BJP's Gautam Gambhir. While AAP's Sanjay Singh took on the East Delhi MP at a press conference, the cricketer-turned-politician hit back on Twitter, not just at AAP, but it's chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"Those who cannot afford should get the best services free of cost! No doubt about that! But what would you do call a person who swore to remain an ‘AAM AADMl’ but is now enjoying all perquisites - bungalows, cars and more I guess such hypocrite is called a Jhootliwal!!," Kejriwal tweeted, citing Kejriwal taking up the designated bungalow for the CM in 2014 in a u-turn.

