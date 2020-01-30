VIRAL: "I Have Sacrificed My Life For The Country," Says Emotional Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday spoke about the BJP's constant attacks on AAP and their portrayal of Kejriwal as a 'terrorist.' Speaking about the recent BJP's sting on Mohalla Clinics in the national capital, Kejriwal said, "I made all the arrangements for medicines & tests, will a terrorist ever do that? I have arranged a 'Teerth Yatra' for all the old citizens in Delhi. Did I become a terrorist because of this?"

He added, "In my entire life, I have never thought about myself or my family. Whenever it's needed, I have been giving my all to the country. I am even ready to sacrifice my life for the country. When I had passed IIT with excellent numbers, I could have gone abroad if I wanted to. But I stayed here. Because I understood that if we have to fix the country, we have to fix ourselves."

"I left the Income Tax Commissioner job to participate in the Anti-corruption protests. I took a part in the country's biggest protest against corruption. Does a terrorist ever do this? I am a diabetes patient. I take insulin four times a day. If a diabetes patient doesn't eat for three to four hours, they will collapse due to low sugar. It could even be fatal. In this, I have been on a hunger strike for the country against corruption twice- once for 15 days, and the next time for 10 days. All the doctors had said that I won't be able to survive over 24 hours. I have sacrificed my life for the country," he further added.

On the BJP's accusations

The Delhi Chief Minister said, "In the last five years, they have left no stone unturned in harassing me, raided my home, my office, registered cases against me, how can I be a terrorist? In the past five years, I have taken care of Delhi as its son. Today, I leave the decision on the people of Delhi. Do they consider me as a son, as a brother or as a terrorist?"

BJP's Mohalla clinics sting

BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah attacked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over claims of health sector development in the national capital. Nadda posted a video made by the party's IT cell in which testimonies of several people are filmed where they complain of poor facilities at the Delhi government's much-touted Mohalla (neighbourhood) clinic initiative. Visuals of poorly built and dilapidated structures are shown as Mohalla clinics in the video, although the authenticity of it is yet to be determined. Mohalla clinics are primary health centres in Delhi that offer a basic package of essential health services including medicines, diagnostics, and consultation free of cost.

Delhi Assembly Elections

The National Capital will go to polls in a single-phase on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. The last day of filing nominations for the candidates was on January 21. The BJP has fielded Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha president Sunil Yadav against Delhi CM Kejriwal from New Delhi constituency, and the Congress has fielded former NSUI Delhi president Ramesh Sabharwal against him. The BJP and Congress are yet to name their Chief Ministerial faces.

