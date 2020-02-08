'No Right To Question ECI's Credibility': Babul Supriyo Lashes Out At Congress' Surjewala

BJP leader Babul Supriyo on Saturday slammed Congress party's national spokesperson Randeep Surjewala over his questioning of Election Commission's credibility. Taking to Twitter, Supriyo asked the Congress leader to stop making "bizarre" statements and instead asked him to go to a "Spa" or get some "Aromatherapy." Slamming the Congress Party, Supriyo alleged that the Congress Party has no credibility left.

Earlier in the day, Surjewala took to Twitter and questioned the Election Commission's credibility and asked whether it had destroyed the VVPAT slips for 2019 Parliament elections by violating Conduct of Election Rules.

Tmrw is Sunday.. Go to a Spa & do some aromatherapy instead of talking bizarre.. As someone from CONgress Party which has little credibility left, you have no right to question the credibility of the Election Commission.. #ShameOnYou after looting India for so long u malign EC/SC https://t.co/qvTNnSIMp5 — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) February 8, 2020

Delhi Assembly Elections

The polling for the 70-seat Delhi Assembly started at 8 AM on Saturday, February 8. The Election Commission of India (EC) has set up 13,000 polling stations and deployed 90,000 officials to ensure smooth polling. The term of the current 70-seat Assembly, where AAP holds an absolute majority, will expire on February 22. The results of the elections will be declared on February 11.

Delhi Poll Campaign

Political parties in Delhi have aggressively campaigned for the upcoming assembly elections. The fight between BJP and AAP has intensified in the past month. While BJP is contesting the elections under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah’s leadership, current Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the AAP has campaigned on the basis of the work done by them in the last five years.

In the previous elections, the AAP had won an astounding 67 seats in the first big jolt to the BJP after Narendra Modi's sensational triumph in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. BJP managed to win just 3 seats. Kiran Bedi, a former AAP leader among other achievements, was the BJP's CM candidate in the ill-fated election.

