BJP, AAP Announce Several Freebies Ahead Of Delhi Assembly Polls

BJP MP Parvesh Verma on Monday said his party will impose a token charge of Rs 1 for water and electricity to poor people in the Delhi if it wins the upcoming assembly polls in the national capital. The West Delhi MP slammed the AAP government's free water and power supply scheme and said the token charge will honour the "self-respect" of the residents of Delhi.

Verma said he has given this suggestion to the BJP's manifesto committee and it could be one of the election promises of BJP ahead of the assembly elections scheduled to take place on February 8. Earlier in 2019, Delhi CM Kejriwal had announced free power consumption up to 200 units and 50 per cent subsidy for those consumers using 201 to 400 units per month. Later, tenants were also brought under the ambit of the scheme.

AAP government doles out freebies

The AAP government sought to fulfil pending pre-poll promises in 2019 and made a string of announcements like free-bus rides for women, no electricity charges of up to 200 units, free WiFi, a free pilgrimage for senior citizens and waiver of development charges for new water and sewer connections.

The Arvind Kejriwal dispensation also took several steps towards women's safety which included the installation of three lakh CCTV cameras and two lakh street lights across the city, deployment of 13,000 bus marshals and administration of pledge to male students of all schools to behave well with girls.

The year also witnessed pollution levels soaring to hazardous heights, prompting the Aam Aadmi Party to implement the third edition of the odd-even scheme in November, distribute 50 lakh masks and prepare a seven-point action plan to deal with the menace.

(With inputs from PTI)