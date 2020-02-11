BJP's Kapil Mishra Bites The Bullet; Congratulates Arvind Kejriwal, Bemoans '5th BJP Loss'

BJP's Kapil Mishra congratulated the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and CM Arvind Kejriwal, as the party sprints towards an easy victory in the Delhi Assembly Elections. Acknowledging BJP's defeat, Kapil Mishra said that the saffron party lost its fifth state election and that it 'failed to connect' with the people of Delhi.

AAP's rebel MLA Kapil Mishra, who has been a vehement critic of CM Arvind Kejriwal during the poll campaign, is currently trailing by over 11,000 votes from Delhi's Model Town constituency to AAP's Akhilesh Tripathi and Congress candidate Akanksha Ola. As per current trends, AAP has won four seats and leading on 59 seats. Meanwhile, the BJP is leading on 7 seats and none for Congress.

"I congratulate Aam Aadmi Party and Arvind Kejriwal for the excellent victory. It is the day to remember that the BJP has lost the fifth state election in a row. It means we have somewhere failed to connect with the people of Delhi," Kapil Mishra said.

Kapil Mishra's controversy

The BJP leader stoked a controversy amid the election campaign after he equated the Delhi Assembly polls to a fight between India and Pakistan on the streets of Delhi. Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh on January 24, asked the Delhi police to register an FIR against Mishra over his 'India versus Pakistan' tweet. Singh contended that Mishra’s tweet constituted an offense under Section 123 of the Representation of People Act for attempting to aggravate differences between two communities.

On February 3, the rebel AAP leader, in another communal statement had said that AAP should rename itself as 'Muslim League'. Accusing AAP of playing 'divisive politics' he said that the party had sought votes of the Muslim community. In addition, siding with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Kapil Mishra had claimed that those against him are backing 'traitors, terrorists, and anti-nationals.'

A day prior to the vote counting, Kapil Mishra stated that 'he won't be surprised' if chief minister Arvind Kejriwal loses the New Delhi seat. Exuding support for this party, the BJP leader claimed that 'people's mandate' was with the saffron party. Building on its massive common-man appeal, the AAP government offered several freebies - free electricity, water, free wifi services, free metro and bus rides for women in the run-up to the elections. Meanwhile, the BJP, which has not held the Delhi Assembly since 1998 conducted a campaign that revolved around nationalism and against Shaheen Bagh.

