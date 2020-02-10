'Is There Any Institution In India You Have Faith On?': BJP's Parvesh Verma Asks Kejriwal

BJP MP Parvesh Verma on Sunday hit out at AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for questioning the Election Commission of India over the delay of the vote count. Reacting to Kejriwal's tweet questioning the EC, Verma took to Twitter and asked him if he has faith in any institution in India.

Doubt Armed Forces

Doubt Parliament

Doubt Prime Minister

Doubt Judiciary

Doubt CBI

Doubt Lieutenant Governor

And now Election Commission..



Is there any institution in India you have faith on? https://t.co/1p0uawQ2Ak — Parvesh Sahib Singh (@p_sahibsingh) February 9, 2020

Manish Sisodia questions EC

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday questioned the Election Commission over the delay in the final vote count of the national capital. Taking to Twitter, Sisodia wrote in Hindi: "BJP leaders are giving out the vote count. Even after 24 hours of voting, the Election Commission is not able to tell the vote count. They are saying that the data is still being collected. What is going on? Will the final vote count be given by the BJP office?"

EC announces voter turnout

Amid the controversy over the delay in the vote count, the Election Commission on Sunday evening declared the voter turnout to be 62.59% in the national capital. Informing about the turnout in a press briefing, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh stated that voting continued till late evening on Saturday and EVMs had to be stored in the strongroom, leading to a delay in providing the details.

Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat Exit Poll Survey

As the voting of the national capital concluded on Saturday, the Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat released the exit poll for the state to get a projection of what to expect on the counting day. The 70-seat Delhi Assembly which finished its polling on Saturday is projected to be won by AAP, revealed the Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat Exit polls. The polls witnessed an intense campaign by the three contending parties - Congress, BJP and AAP with 672 candidates in the fray.

(With ANI Inputs)