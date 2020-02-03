Kejriwal Says He's An Anarchist; Not Far From Terrorist: Prakash Javadekar Claims 'proof'

On Monday, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar openly attacked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stating that there were "multiple proofs" of him being "a terrorist." This comes shortly after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Parvesh Verma had allegedly called Kejriwal a 'terrorist' on national television.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) had also issued a show-cause notice for Parvesh Verma's remarks post which the AAP has been holding a three-day silent protest in all 70 constituencies in the national capital against the 'terrorist' jibe.

"He makes an innocent face and asks if 'I am a terrorist.' You are a terrorist and there are multiple proofs against you. You yourself have said that you are an anarchist. There is a very fine line between being an anarchist and being a terrorist," said Prakash Javadekar.

'Stayed with a Khalistani terrorist'

Union Minister Javadekar also brought up the incident wherein Kejriwal had allegedly stayed at a Khalistani terrorist's house during Punjab elections asking "what more proof do you want?"

"In Punjab elections, when there was just one week left, in Moga, you stayed at the house of Khalistan Commando Force's terrorist Gurinder Singh. You had stayed there overnight. When journalists asked you were defiant about it. Knowing he is a terrorist you stayed there not in ignorance but knowingly, what more proof of terrorism do we need to see."

'Will a terrorist do this?': Kejriwal

In a rather melodramatic press conference, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday spoke about BJP's constant attacks on AAP and their portrayal of Kejriwal as a 'terrorist.' "I made all the arrangements for medicines & tests, will a terrorist ever do that? I have arranged a 'Teerth Yatra' for all the old citizens in Delhi. Did I become a terrorist because of this?" he said.

