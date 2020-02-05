BJP's Prakash Javadekar Moves EC Over AAP's Alleged Link With Shaheen Bagh Shooter

Union Minister and BJP leader Prakash Javadekar along with other party leaders on Wednesday filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India against the Aam Aadmi Party. The Union Minister raised questions over AAP's alleged link with Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil Gujjar.

While addressing the media outside the Election Commission, the Union Minister spoke about the February 1 Shaheen Bagh shooting incident and accused AAP of stooping low to gain votes of a 'particular community.' "We gave the details to the Election Commission regarding the firing that happened at Shaheen Bagh on February 1. The kind of instigative language used by the culprit to create tension among 2 groups is not acceptable," Javadekar said.

Talking further about the pictures found from the accused Kapil's phone, Javadekar said, "We also informed the Election Commission about his association with the Aam Aadmi Party and all the pictures of him with AAP leaders like Sanjay Singh have also been submitted to the EC. We also brought the complaint made by us on January 31st to EC's attention, wherein we had informed about Sanjay Singh's press conference where he had stated that on Feb 2, 'BJP may make a big blunder.' "

Shaheen Bagh shooting

The photos recovered from the phone of the Kapil show him and his father Gaje Singh along with AAP leaders such as Atishi and Sanjay Singh. These photographs were allegedly clicked in 2019 on the day when the father-son duo joined AAP. In the morning, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gurmohina Kaur sent Kapil, who is a resident of Dallupura village near Delhi-Noida border, to two-day police custody.

Kapil was detained by police on Saturday following the firing incident and an FIR was registered against him. He had, on February 1, opened fire in the air at Shaheen Bagh, where protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) are going on for over 50 days.

