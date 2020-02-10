BJP's Tajinder Bagga Responds To AAP Neta's Cheap 'EVMs Are Pregnant' Remark, Sees Pattern

On Monday, AAP's social media head from Haryana, Sudhir Yadav posted an extremely cheap and derogatory tweet on the Delhi Elections, where he compared an EVM machine to a pregnant woman. Responding to the derogatory tweet put out by the IT cell leader of the AAP, BJP candidate from Hari Nagar Tajinder Bagga said,

"This is not just an insult to EVMs but also an insult to women. The AAP has been constantly insulting women. We have seen this before. Arvind Kejriwal should come forward and apologize. He should either throw such people out of his party or come in support of such statements."

अभी EVM प्रेगनेन्ट है

अगर नॉरमल डिलिवरी हूई तो आम आदमी पाटी पैदा होगी।

और अगर ऑपरेशन हूआ तो BJP

😂😅😄😃😂



(~ via Whatsapp) — Sudhir Yadav (@SudhirRTI) February 10, 2020

"The EVM is pregnant right now. If there is a normal delivery then AAP will be born. If there is an operation, then BJP will be born," read the AAP I-T and social media wing leader, seemingly finding solace in the fact that it had been forwarded to him.

Bagga on EVM rigging

On the day of polling as well, AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had put out a tweet where he had appealed to the women voters of the city 'to ask the men of their house' before voting. Tajinder Bagga also spoke on the recent claims made by AAP of having received information from "several places" that officials were trying to take away the electronic voting machines (EVMs) in an unauthorized manner.

"The kind of language they have. They are crying out over EVMs. This is a clear indicator that the BJP is winning. There are now raising a problem over EVMs. This is the opposition's problem, they make an issue over EVMs when they feel that they are losing," he said.

