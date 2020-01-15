Blow To Kejriwal: AAP Exodus Before Delhi Elections; Workers Join BJP En Masse

In a major blow to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of the Delhi Assembly Elections next month, several members from the party joined the BJP on Wednesday in the presence of Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, Vijay Goel, and Shazia Ilmi. Addressing a press briefing, Shazia Ilmi welcomed the members and said that they were there with the BJP during the agitation led by Anna Hazare. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar also welcomed the leaders in the party and said that Kejriwal after coming in power forgot Anna Hazare and he used them.

BJP to finalise candidates for Delhi polls

The BJP's central election committee is likely to meet on Thursday to finalise the party's candidates for Delhi assembly polls, sources said on Wednesday. The committee includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah besides other senior leaders of the party. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party had on Tuesday named all its candidates for the 70-member Delhi assembly polls, scheduled for February 8.

Vijay Goel contradicts CM Kejriwal's assertion

BJP leader Vijay Goel on Wednesday said that the AAP's list of candidates for the Delhi assembly election contradicted Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's assertion that corruption, crime, character and communalism were non-negotiable for him. Goel claimed that many candidates in the list announced by the Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday had cases against them under charges of corruption, violence, rape, rioting and other criminal offences. The BJP leader highlighted that Kejriwal had in 2013 asserted that he would cancel tickets if any of the AAP candidates had a questionable character or found involved in corruption, crime and communalism.

AAP-BJP involved in heated exchange of words

Free power and water to the people of Delhi triggered intense bitterness on Wednesday between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP's Gautam Gambhir. While AAP's Sanjay Singh took on the East Delhi MP at a press conference, the cricketer-turned-politician hit back on Twitter, not just at AAP, but it's chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Arvind Kejriwal's freebies to the people of Delhi -- power, water and public transport for women -- had drawn much criticism from the BJP when they were introduced. In the run-up to the assembly elections in Delhi, they have become huge political issues.

(With PTI inputs)