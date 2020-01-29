Big Twist: Akali Dal-BJP Patch Up, Hope For 'support Of All Sikh Brethren' In Delhi Polls

Addressing a joint press conference on Wednesday, BJP president JP Nadda and SAD chief Sukhbir Badal announced that the SAD would back BJP in the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls. This marks an end to the acrimony between the two allies that had ensued from the time BJP did not allocate a single seat to SAD for the election.

Nadda stated that the BJP-SAD tie-up was the oldest and strongest alliance. Appreciating the SAD’s contribution to the progress of the country, he assured the SAD that the alliance would function properly. Moreover, he highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had worked towards resolving key issues such as Kartarpur.

JP Nadda remarked, “BJP’s alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal is the oldest and strongest tie-up. SAD has also live up to the expectations of the country and has been in an alliance with BJP. I am thankful to the SAD who has resolved to back BJP in the Delhi Assembly elections. SAD has come forward to strengthen the country under the leadership of Narendra Modi. I want to assure them that this alliance will run properly."

He continued, "We expect to garner the support of our Sikh brethren in the Delhi polls. Sukhbirji has said that all the Sikh brethren will support us. Whenever NDA government has come and Modiji has become the PM, he has managed to resolve all the Sikh issues whether it is 1984 riots case or the Kartarpur issue.”

Shiromani Akali Dal - One of the oldest constituents of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance. SAD has always been at the forefront of serving the society. Strong Coalition between BJP and SAD will remain intact. pic.twitter.com/sQCkazJRj9 — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) January 29, 2020

Badal echoes support for CAA

Thereafter, Badal clarified that his party had never called off the alliance. Maintaining that this was also an “emotional” alliance, he revealed that all misunderstandings had been sorted out. In a departure from the stance of its Delhi MLA Manjinder Sirsa, the SAD chief opined that his party was in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act from the beginning.

Shiromani Akali Dal Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal: The SAD-BJP alliance is not just a political alliance. It is bound by emotions, for peace, the future, and interests of Punjab and the country. There were some misunderstandings that have been sorted out. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/NBfnDK9s32 — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2020

