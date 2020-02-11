Watch: CM Arvind Kejriwal's Family Expresses Joy On AAP's Massive Win In Delhi Election

After the election trends indicated a massive victory for AAP in the 2020 Delhi Assembly election on Tuesday, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s family members expressed their joy. Speaking to ANI, Sunita Kejriwal- the Delhi CM’s wife contended that the people of Delhi had given a befitting response to the opposition. Advocating for issue-based politics, she appealed to political parties to maintain restraint.

Sunita Kejriwal who is also celebrating her birthday remarked, “The effort is of Arvind. The people were happy because has worked hard for the past 5 years. We only supported him. The people of Delhi have given their answer. I feel that there should be issue-based politics. Political parties should understand this. Parties should keep restraint.”

'There was a different kind of positivity among the people'

Kejriwal’s children Harshita and Pulkit also expressed their optimism on this occasion. According to Harshita Kejriwal, her on-ground experience suggested that people had rejected the negative campaign of the opposition. Moreover, she opined that this would set a refreshing trend in Indian politics.

“When we visited the ground, there was a different kind of positivity among the people pertaining to the work done in the last 5 years. The people were rejecting the negative campaign of the opposition parties. They said that they liked the work done during the last 5 years. The opposition has got the answer. That politics should not be on the basis of caste and religion. Parties will now get votes by building schools, Mohalla clinics, providing 24/7 electricity, CCTVs,” Harshita Kejriwal stated.

The Delhi Assembly election

The electorate of Delhi registered their vote on February 8. As per the Election Commission of India, the total voter turnout was 62.59 per cent - nearly 5 per cent lower than the corresponding figures in the 2015 election. The trends as of writing this article indicate that AAP has surged ahead in 63 out of the total 70 seats with a vote share of 53.58 per cent. Congress has drawn a blank while BJP is leading in 7 seats.

Voted along with my family, including my first-time voter son. Urge all young voters to come out to vote. Your participation strengthens democracy. pic.twitter.com/QU8wUZ18hv — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 8, 2020

