Congress Protest Reaches Sonia Gandhi's Doorstep, Red-hot Strife Over Ticket Distribution

A major rift has broken out in Congress ahead of the Delhi elections as Congress workers from various constituencies are crying foul over the nominated candidates for the upcoming polls. On Saturday, Congress workers from Karawal Nagar and Patel Nagar constituency led a protest outside their interim chief Sonia Gandhi's residence, demanding justice for who they claim as "eligible candidate."

Speaking from outside 10 Janpath in New Delhi, Congress workers from Karawal Nagar constituency alleged that the party is giving a ticket to RJD candidate, however, Arbind Singh is the eligible candidate. Workers from Patel Nagar constituency were also present. Earlier on Friday, sources said that top leaders of the party want their family members to contest the elections, a step that has reportedly irked party chief Sonia Gandhi.

The Delhi Congress on Thursday promised 30 paise cashback for each litre of water saved by Delhi resident. Additionally, it has promised that 20,000 litres of water a month will be free, if the party is voted to power in the February 8 assembly elections. Claiming that the cashback plan will help the city save 25-30 per cent of drinking water, Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra alleged that the AAP government's free water scheme "benefited water tanker mafia". The party also launched its campaign song titled 'Congress wali Dlehi', featuring snips of late former chief minister Shiela Dikshit.

The Election Commission announced that Delhi will go to polls in a single-phase on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. The last day of filing nominations for the candidates will be on January 21 and the last day to withdraw nominations will be for January 24.

The BJP and Congress are yet to name their Chief Ministerial faces. For the BJP, names such as Manoj Tiwari, Hardeep Puri and Harsh Vardhan have been touted, though Amit Shah has stated in the absence of a formal name that the BJP would contest under PM Modi's leadership. The ruling AAP is contesting the election with Kejriwal leading them.

Kejriwal's AAP had bagged 67 out of the 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly in the last elections. In the past six months, he has rolled out many schemes and has claimed that his party is the only party to fulfil all manifesto promises. BJP and Congress has dismissed his claims and called his schemes a freebie before elections.

