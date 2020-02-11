Congress Accepts Early Defeat In Delhi As It Suffers 2015 Humiliation Yet Again

As the Congress fails yet again to win even a single seat in the Delhi Assembly, according to the latest EC trends, the party has already accepted defeat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly polls. In a press conference, Congress spokesperson, Randeep Surjewala accepted the mandate and congratulated the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party which is currently leading in 59 seats as of writing this article. Surjewala stated that the Congress is ready to accept the role of Opposition and that the party needs to refurbish itself entirely from ground level.

'Congress needs to be refurbished'

Addressing the media on Tuesday, Surjewala said, "We accept this mandate and the message of the people with utter respect. We have realised that we need to refurbish the Congress party from the ground level. The workers of Congress and all the leaders who put in all efforts in this election despite our loss, we thank them and we assure the people of Delhi that with a strong Opposition, we will keep an eye on all issues pertaining to the national capital like water, electricity, education, and unemployment and will also help the voice of people reach even further."

READ | Arvind Kejriwal And Prashant Kishor Embrace The Win As AAP Is Set To Return In Delhi

Furthermore, he added, "According to the latest trends, it is clear that Aam Aadmi Party has won the elections and we congratulate Arvind Kejriwal for this win. Every defeat in elections is a lesson, we believe. With this defeat, we have realised that the mandate is not with us but Congress workers are not disappointed. Instead, they are determined to refurbish the party from ground level for the betterment of Delhi."

READ | 'We Were Aware': Kamal Nath Brushes Off Congress' Delhi Humiliation, Gloats Over BJP Loss

Kamal Nath brushes off Congress' Delhi humiliation

Amid vote counting for the Delhi Assembly polls, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath stated that the Congress party was aware of their loss in the national capital. Admitting the party's loss, the Congress leader questioned the 'big claims' made by the BJP.

Responding to the question of Congress' performance in the Delhi Assembly polls, Kamal Nath said, "We were already aware of it. The question is - what happened to BJP which was making big claims?" "The country has recognised the real face of BJP. They are playing politics of diversion," the Congress leader added.

READ | Delhi Elections: Even As Congress Draws A Blank, Jyotiraditya Scindia Congratulates AAP

READ | 'Kejriwal Vs Modi In 2024' Banner Surfaces Outside AAP Office With Party Leading In Delhi