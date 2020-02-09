Congress Admits 'AAP Will Win', Claims 'sacrificed Campaigning To Prevent Vote-split'

Admitting defeat in the Delhi elections, Congress leaders KTS Tulsi and Tariq Anwar have conceded that Kejriwal will be re-elected as Chief Minister. Moreover, KTS Tulsi said that Congress had sacrificed for AAP by not actively campaigning in Delhi, in order to defeat BJP. He added that BJP had learned the lesson and realised that hate politics cannot win.

"It looks like AAP will form government in Delhi. According to all exit polls, it looks like Kejriwal will return," said Tariq Anwar to ANI. KTS Tulse said,"Congress made a sacrifice by not applying equal force in the campaigning process. If we would have campaigned harder, it may have led to splitting up of votes - in such case, BJP would have definitely won."

Amid all Election exit polls projecting AAP retaining the 70-seat Delhi Assembly, BJP Delhi Chief Manoj Tiwari stated that all polls will fail on February 11 - result day. Claiming that certain polls predict BJP winning 26 seats, he said that BJP will form government in Delhi with over 48 seats. Meanwhile, Congress Delhi chief Subhash Chopra predicted that neither BJP nor AAP will be able to form the government, but did not predict a Congress government either.

Delhi Exit polls: Seat share

AAP is projected to win 48-61 seats defeating the BJP which is projected to win only 9-21 seats. Meanwhile, Congress is projected to win 0-1 seat. Others are projected to win no seats. Results will be declared on February 11.

Delhi election campaign

Building on its massive common-man appeal, the AAP government offered several freebies - free electricity, water, free wifi services, free metro and bus rides for women in the run-up to the elections. Meanwhile, Congress, which is reeling from a leadership vacuum since the demise of Sheila Dikshit is eyeing a comeback at the national capital. BJP, which has not held the Delhi Assembly since 1998 is eyeing to rule at Centre and the national capital - but has not named a CM pick. AAP which had launched a Kejriwal-centric campaign, aims at crossing the total with its motto "Abki Baar 67 paar" and keeps asking 'Kejriwal v/s Who?'