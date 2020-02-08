Delhi Election: Congress Contesting On Work Done In 15 Years Of Its Rule, Says Ajay Maken

As the Congress contests the assembly election in the national capital, Congress leader Ajay Maken has said that his party is fighting the election based on the work done during its rule in the national capital for fifteen years from 1998 to 2013 and the ten years of its rule in the centre.

“15 years of governance in Delhi and 10 years in the centre is in front of the people, I think this is enough to urge people to vote for us,” said Maken while speaking with Media.

Refusing to speak on the stong contenders such as incumbent AAP and a strong BJP, the Congress leader said, “Today I will not speak against any other party. Today in a way is a holy day of polling and I don’t think that any political party or leader should indulge in mudslinging or today anyone shouldn’t be speaking about his opponents or also about his own party because we are not allowed to campaign officially. So today I will just ask everyone to come out in large number”.

Ajay Maken has been a senior Congress leader who was a two-time Lok Sabha MP from 2004-2010 and three-time Member of Legislative Assembly of Delhi from 1993-2004.

A fight for relevance

While Congress is fighting for its relevance, BJP is fighting to drive out the ruling AAP, which is fighting to retain the power in the national capital. The BJP is aiming to make advances in the current assembly election after the 2015 debacle where it won only 3 seats whereas the AAP taking a major chunk of the assembly with 67 seats.

The polling for 70 members Legislative assembly in the national capital has begun at 8 am on February 8 which will go on till 6 in the evening, the results of the same will be declared on February 11. The term of the current assembly elected in 2015 will expire on 22 February 2020.

