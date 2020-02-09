Congress Leader AR Chowdhury Reacts To Delhi Exit Polls, Lauds Kejriwal's Agenda

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday, reacting to the exit polls, lauded Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his party's agenda. He said, "In this election, BJP put forth all the communal agendas and Arvind Kejriwal Ji put forth developmental agendas. If Kejriwal wins, then it will be a victory of the developmental agendas."

Speaking about the Congress party, he said, "We fought this election with all our strength. We hope that in the end, it will be good."

Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat Exit Poll Survey

As the voting of the national capital concluded on Saturday, the Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat released the exit poll for the state to get a projection of what to expect on the counting day. The 70-seat Delhi Assembly which finished its polling on Saturday is projected to be won by AAP, revealed the Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat Exit polls. The polls witnessed an intense poll campaign by the three contending parties - Congress, BJP and AAP with 672 candidates in the fray. Further, the polls saw around 55 per cent voter turnout. The results will be out on February 11.

Delhi Poll Campaign

Political parties in Delhi have aggressively campaigned for the upcoming assembly elections. The fight between BJP and AAP has intensified in the past month. While BJP is contesting the elections under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah’s leadership, current Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the AAP has campaigned on the basis of the work done by them in the last five years.

In the previous elections, the AAP had won an astounding 67 seats in the first big jolt to the BJP after Narendra Modi's sensational triumph in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. BJP managed to win just 3 seats. Kiran Bedi, a former AAP leader among other achievements, was the BJP's CM candidate in the ill-fated election.

