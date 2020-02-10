Cong MP Preneet Kaur's Damning Remark: 'Party Has Nothing In Delhi,' Says Punjab CM's Wife

On Monday, Congress MP and wife of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Preneet Kaur spoke to the media expressing that there was no hope for the Congress in Delhi. The Congress MP stated that as per the exit polls, in all likelihood, there would be an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the national capital. Polling in all 70 constituencies of Delhi recently concluded on February 8, and results are expected to come on February 11.

"There is nothing much for Congress, as per exit polls it seems Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is forming government in Delhi," said Congress MP Preneet Kaur.

'Congress sacrificed for AAP'

Recently, responding to Congress's abysmal campaigning and expected performance in the Delhi Assembly elections, Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP KTS Tulsi, had made a shocking statement. With all the exit polls predicting nearly 0 to 4 seats for Congress, KTS Tulsi stated that his party had made "a sacrifice." He said that Congress did not campaign in the elections aggressively so that AAP could return to power in the national capital.

Delhi Exit Polls

While the polls saw a 62.5% voter turnout, it witnessed an intense poll campaign by the contending parties, especially the BJP and AAP, with so-so campaigning by the Congress. Together the three parties had 672 candidates in the fray. The term of the current 70-seat Assembly, where AAP holds an absolute majority, will expire on February 22.

Republic- Jan Ki Baat Exit Poll projects AAP to win 48-61 seats defeating the BJP which is projected to win only 9-21 seats. Meanwhile, Congress is projected to win 0-1 seat. Others are projected to win no seats. While most exit polls project an AAP victory, AAP is expected to come back with a significantly reduced seat-share as compared to 2015 when the party won a colossal 67 seats.

