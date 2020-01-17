Delhi Polls: Congress ‘welcomes’ Nirbhaya's Mother To Party, Asha Devi Not Interested

Amid the blame game between AAP and BJP over the delay in hanging Nirbhaya rapists, Congress leader Kirti Azad, on Friday, welcomed Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi to the party. The party had reportedly floated the idea of pitting Asha Devi against incumbent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. But, Asha Devi has refused to contest polls saying, she only wished to fight for justice of all daughters. Moreover, Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra too has welcomed her to the party but has said that talks of granting her a ticket has not been discussed yet.

Congress welcomes Nirbhaya's mother to party

काँग्रेस पार्टी में हमेशा सबका स्वागत होता है, लेकिन चुनावी माहौल में टिकट के वितरण के मामले में बिना किसी पुष्टी के यदि कोई समाचार आ रहा है, मैं इस संबंध मे ये स्पष्ट करना चाहता हूँ की मेरी इस विषय मे किसी से कोई बात नही हुई है। — Subhash Chopra (@SChopraINC) January 17, 2020

President Kovind rejects mercy plea of Nirbhaya convict; all legal options exhausted

Asha Devi refuses

Commenting on the speculations, Asha Devi said to ANI," I have not talked to any leader in Congress, have been in Court since yesterday. I don't know where such things are being said. I am not interested in politics. I am fighting for justice for my daughter and will fight for other daughters too. I only want to see the four convicts hang."

MHA forwards mercy petition of Nirbhaya convict to Prez; recommends rejection

President rejects mercy plea

Earlier in the day, President Ram Nath Kovind has rejected convict Mukesh Singh's mercy plea. The Ministry of Home Affairs had forwarded his mercy petition to the president last night, recommending its rejection. The Delhi LG had sent the mercy petition of Mukesh to the Home Ministry on Thursday, a day after the Delhi government rejected his plea.

AAP blames BJP for delay in hanging Nirbhaya rapists, say 'we rejected mercy plea quickly'

Politics over delay in hanging

On Thursday, both BJP and AAP played blame game politics over the delay in the hanging of the four convicts. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar pointed out that Tihar jail authorities had not notified the convicts of their legal options since 2017, while AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said that the Kejriwal government had immediately rejected the mercy petition. All 4 convicts have been moved to Jail No. 3 where the hanging is scheduled to take place.

Delhi HC won't stay Nirbhaya rapists' hanging, overrules AAP govt's mercy plea citation

Delhi HC refuses to stay death warrant

Earlier on Wednesday, the Delhi government told the High Court that the four rapists will not be hanged on January 22, citing the mercy petition by Mukesh Kumar which was pending. Refusing to interfere in the delay, the Delhi High Court refused to put a stay on the death warrant of Nirbhaya's rapists stating the petition is a strategy to 'prolong the matter'. The four convicts- Vinay Sharma (26), Mukesh Kumar (32), Akshay Kumar Singh (31) and Pawan Gupta (25) are to be executed on January 22 at 7 AM in Tihar jail. Currently, the Patiala House court is mulling a new execution date, while hearing the plea asking for stay in the death warrant.