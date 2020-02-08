Cong's Alka Lamba Loses Cool At AAP Worker, Attempts To Slap Him At Delhi Polling Booth

Congress leader Alka Lamba caught herself in controversy as she attempted to slap an AAP worker after engaging in a skirmish. Amid the Delhi Assembly polls, the Congress candidate from the Chandni Chowk area had been allegedly sparring with the AAP workers all day.

Earlier on Saturday, Alka Lamba was accused by AAP booth workers of donning the Congress symbol on her scarf and canvassing votes right outside the polling center. A ruckus broke out at the booth after the Congress leader was seen charging towards an AAP worker. In the video, the Delhi Police could be seen trying to break the brawl between the party representatives.

Alka Lamba was evidently seen purportedly trying to influence voters by engaging with them outside the booth. As she violated the rules by wearing the palm symbol of the Congress party, Alka Lamba was caught verbally attacking Republic Media Network's crew, after she was confronted over the alleged violation. Casting her vote at polling booth number 161 at Tagore Garden Extension earlier on Saturday, she said, "Delhi is missing Sheila Dikshit wali Delhi and people will vote for change." She further promised to beautify Chandni Chowk by March 30.

First Congress leader, then former AAP MLA from Chandni Chowk, Lamba re-joined Congress in October 2019. Days after she announced she will quit AAP, she was disqualified as a member of the Delhi Assembly by Speaker Ram Niwas Goel under the anti-defection law. It is a homecoming for Alka Lamba who had quit Congress after 20 years in December 2014 to join the AAP. She was then elected as MLA from Chandni Chowk assembly constituency on the AAP ticket in 2015. Her relationship with the AAP soured after she protested against a resolution in the Delhi Assembly in December last year demanding that Bharat Ratna awarded to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi be withdrawn over the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Delhi Assembly Elections 2020

With 672 candidates in the fray, the Delhi Assembly Elections saw a fierce election campaign of the ruling AAP and the BJP, with the Congress party's presence mostly absent from the picture. The AAP is eyeing a redo of their stellar 2015 Assembly Elections performance 67 seats out of the 70. Meanwhile, the BJP is fighting a prestige battle to win the national capital following months of anti-government demonstrations across the country, with Delhi's Shaheen Bagh at the crux of their campaign.

