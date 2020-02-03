'Fighting Delhi Alone, Each Worker Should Aim For 1000 Votes For BSP Candidates': Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Monday said that her party is contesting the Delhi Assembly elections on its own without entering into an alliance. "Our party is contesting on almost all of the Delhi assembly constituencies on its own strength. We have not forged an alliance with any other party in this election," said Mayawati while addressing a poll rally in New Delhi.

'If this happens, nobody can stop BSP from winning'

"Those who have come here and their family members will naturally vote for BSP. But if you want your government in Delhi and your candidates to win the election then each of you should try to get 1000 votes for your candidates. If this happens nobody can stop BSP from winning," she told party workers.

"Other parties have no dearth of money. They get funds money from 'punjipatis' and then serve their interests. But you have to work hard for making BSP win," she said. "You also don't have to fall into the trap of tall promises made by these parties like Congress and BJP," she added.

'Sarvajanhitaye, Sarvajansukhaiye'

The BSP supremo said the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens has made life more difficult for the Muslims, as she appealed to the voters to not get lured by the "enticing manifestos" of the Congress, BJP and AAP. Mayawati said if her party wins the Delhi Assembly polls, it will bring development on the lines of BSP-ruled Uttar Pradesh government, driven by the principle of 'Sarvajanhitaye, Sarvajansukhaiye'.

After the CAA and NRC issues, "lives of Muslims have become more difficult," she alleged. "Also, beware of all the tricks of the trade that rival parties will use to lure you to vote for them," she said.

BSP struggles after 2017 debacle

In the 2015 assembly elections too, the BSP had contested all the 70 assembly seats in Delhi but failed to win a single seat. It had fetched just 1.30% votes. The BSP has been passing through a tough phase after its poll debacle in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections in 2017.

Though Mayawati tied up with its arch-rival Samajwadi Party for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, she ended the pact after the polls. It subsequently contested assembly elections in Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand without any alliance. The voting for the Delhi Assembly is scheduled to take place on February 8. The counting will begin on February 11.

