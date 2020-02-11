'Current Laga Kya?' AAP Mocks Amit Shah Amid Celebrations; Ally JD(U) Questions 'humility'

To celebrate an early electoral victory as per the current trends, party workers thronged the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) headquarters in the national capital on Tuesday afternoon. However, amid the celebrations, a poster of Amit Shah with the caption, 'Current Laga Kya' came into question with BJP ally JD(U) leader Ajay Alok questioning the AAP's 'humility' over the results.

In a presumable jibe against the Home Minister, AAP workers flaunted a broom, the party's symbol, alongside the poster of Amit Shah, asking him if he felt the current of the ongoing electoral trends. According to the Election Commission results, AAP is currently leading in 62 seats, followed by BJP with a lead in 8 seats and null for Congress.

Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party workers celebrate as the party takes big lead in #DelhiPolls2020 trends pic.twitter.com/BZTAAKDOuC — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2020

READ| Delhi Elections: ‘Development trumps communal politics’ declares Stalin as AAP soars ahead

On Republic Day, in a vote appeal, Amit Shah had asked people to 'press the voting button with so much anger, that the current is felt in Shaheen Bagh.' "Narendra Modi has changed the entire country, now he wants to change Delhi. This time, press the button of the voting machine with so much anger, that it is pressed in your area but the current is felt in Shaheen Bagh," Amit Shah said at a rally in Delhi on January 26. In a similar assertation, Amit Shah had said that there should be "no Shaheen Bagh" and asked people to vote for 'lotus' to get rid of the agitators by February 11, the day when the results are declared.

Objecting to AAP's display of victory and an evident dig at the Home Minister, JD(U)'s Ajay Alok sarcastically said, "In front of a party office, a poster of another party's Minister is being displayed with a broom, isn't this a sign of humility?" He added, "Sanjay Singh, Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP leaders are letting this happen. Didn't you feel the current in Delhi 7-8 months ago? Hence I say, don't get too excited or arrogant in victory."

AAP's Okhla candidate Amanatullah Khan taking a massive lead against BJP's Braham Singh said, "Delhi has done the deed of passing current to the BJP and Amit Shah. This is a victory of 'work' and defeat of 'hatred'." The protest site, Shaheen Bagh in Delhi, falls under the Oklha constituency.

Delhi Assembly Elections

Building on its massive common-man appeal, the AAP government offered several freebies - free electricity, water, free wifi services, free metro and bus rides for women in the run-up to the elections. Meanwhile, the BJP, which has not held the Delhi Assembly since 1998 conducted a campaign that revolved around nationalism and against Shaheen Bagh.

One month on, women have been at the forefront of the sit-in protest, ever since mid-December, at the Shaheen Bagh area to oppose the contentious Citizenship Amended Act (CAA) and proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC). Occupying the stretch of Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area, people have been protesting, undeterred by the cold winters of the national capital.

READ| BJP's Parvesh Verma who called Kejriwal "terrorist" accepts defeat, says 'will work hard'

READ| Elated over Delhi Election trends, AAP's Sanjay Singh breaks into song