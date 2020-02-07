After Manipur CM's Firecracker Goal, BJP's Manoj Tiwari Turns Kohli In Delhi Gully Cricket

After the Manipur Chief Minister displayed his football skills, Bhojpuri actor-turned-politician and Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Friday was spotted playing Gulli Cricket at Kasturba Nagar in New Delhi ahead of Delhi Assembly election. In the video, Manoj Tiwari gave as good as he got, striking some deliveries quite well.

New Delhi will go to polls in a single-phase on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. The last day of filing nominations for the candidates was on January 21. The BJP has fielded Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha president Sunil Yadav against Delhi CM Kejriwal from New Delhi constituency, and the Congress has pitted former NSUI Delhi president Ramesh Sabharwal against him. BJP is trying to make advances in the upcoming Assembly elections after the 2015 debacle where it won only 3 seats. During the 2015 elections, AAP won 67 seats out of the 70-seat Assembly.

Manipur CM shows football skills

Amid the growing following for football in India, Chief Minister of Manipur N. Biren Singh who is also an ardent soccer lover and a former player has posted a video of him playing the beloved sport. The Manipur CM made a series of tweets showcasing his moves.

The Manipur CM was a part of the Chief Minister's XI squad which was up against the Chief Secretary's XI in the RK Jaichandra Singh Manipur League soccer match which was played at the Khuman Lampak Main stadium. The Chief Minister scored the first goal of the match and the series.

I did it ! Scored the 1st goal of the 1st match under floodlight between the Chief Minister's 11 and the Chief Secretary's 11 at the Khuman Lampak Main Stadium. @PMOIndia @KirenRijiju pic.twitter.com/bCuiG90VyL — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) February 6, 2020

