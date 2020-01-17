Delhi Assembly Polls: BJP Set To Announce Its List Of Candidates

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s list of candidates for the upcoming Delhi assembly polls is likely to be released on Friday. This comes at the back of a late evening meeting held by the party's senior leadership and members of the party's Central Election Committee.

BJP set to announce candidates

BJP faces an uphill task due to the current Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal's popularity in the national capital due to various policies and schemes.

In pictures: BJP CEC meeting in presence of PM Shri @narendramodi, BJP National President Shri @AmitShah and BJP National Working President Shri @JPNadda at 6A, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg, New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/hPRZRwKTBz — BJP (@BJP4India) January 16, 2020

BJP is expected to repeat most of the candidates who contested the assembly elections in 2015. Although the party won all seats in Delhi during the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls, it has been on the backfoot in the assembly elections. The party was last in power in the national capital 20 years ago and managed to win only three seats in Delhi in 2015.

The party's campaign in the national capital started a few weeks ago with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at the Ram Lila Maidan. The party is yet to reveal its face for the Chief Minister post.

President of the party's Delhi unit, Manoj Tiwari, has been leading the campaign and has held multiple rallies and press conferences to spread voter awareness and bring the party to power in the national capital.

AAP named its candidates on January 14 and will be in contesting in all 70 seats. AAP's list included a mixture of old and new candidates. CM Kejriwal will be contesting from the New Delhi constituency.

The Indian National Congress (INC), on the other hand, has not released the list of the candidates for the elections, with the CM candidate's name unclear as well.

The 70 member Assembly will go to polls on February 8, with the counting to take place on February 11. In 2015, the AAP won 67 out of 70 assembly seats, BJP won three and Congress drew a blank.

