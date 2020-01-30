Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Holds Roadshow Ahead Of Assembly Elections

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday participated in a roadshow ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections.

The National Capital will go to polls in a single-phase on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. The last day of filing nominations for the candidates was on January 21. The BJP has fielded Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha president Sunil Yadav against Delhi CM Kejriwal from New Delhi constituency, and the Congress has fielded former NSUI Delhi president Ramesh Sabharwal against him. The BJP and Congress are yet to name their Chief Ministerial faces.