'A Stunt': Delhi CM Kejriwal Slams BJP On Shaheen Bagh Gunman's AAP Link In First Response

Reacting to Tuesday's revelation of the Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil being linked to AAP, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal contended that the BJP had no constructive agenda left. He alleged that all other parties including LJP and JDU had come together to beat the AAP. Moreover, he stated that all the BJP MPs and Ministers had maligned him as "terrorist". Also, he stressed that the Delhi police was being used by the Centre.

While not denying Kapil's links with the AAP, Kejriwal maintained that the shooter should be given exemplary punishment. At the same time, he opined that this was Union Home Minister Amit Shah's conspiracy. The Delhi CM asserted that he had full faith that the people of Delhi would see through this stunt.