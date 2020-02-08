Delhi Elections: BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi & AAP Candidate Raghav Chadha Cast Their Votes

As the Delhi Assembly election is underway, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Meenakshi Lekhi casts her vote at a polling station in South Extension Part-II. Also, Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Rajinder Nagar, Raghav Chadha casts his vote at a polling station in Rajinder Nagar. Congress' Rocky Tuseed and BJP's RP Singh are contesting from the assembly constituency against Chadha.

Speaking to the media Lekhi Said, "National Security & state security is an important issue, whatever is shown in the advertisement it is quite different from that. The facility for toilets is not proper, a very dangerous kind of fraud has been done by the Aam Aadmi Party government with the Delhi people. The people of Delhi now know the actual truth."

#DelhiElections2020 : Bharatiya Janata Party MP Meenakshi Lekhi casts her vote at a polling station in South Extension Part-II. Delhi pic.twitter.com/vytVmaaWeU — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2020

READ | Delhi Election: Congress Unit Chief Subhash Chopra Believes In 'Blockbuster' Comeback

After casting his vote Chadha said, "Today people will vote for development and government which worked for the basic needs of people. I am sure people will vote for Arvind Kejriwal as their Chief Minister and AAP will form the government."

Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Rajinder Nagar, Raghav Chadha casts his vote at a polling station in Rajinder Nagar; Congress's Rocky Tuseed and BJP's RP Singh are contesting from the assembly constituency here. pic.twitter.com/SGSKe0AJTm — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2020

READ | Delhi Elections Begin: Are These The 4 Most Noteworthy Points In The AAP-BJP Contest?

Delhi Assembly Election 2020

The polling for the 70-member Delhi Assembly got underway on Saturday morning, an election that saw the ruling AAP, opposition BJP and the Congress engaged in a bitterly fought high-octane campaign. Over 1.47 crore people are eligible to exercise their franchise in the polls that will decide the fate of 672 candidates. The polling began at 8 am and will end at 6 pm.

Prominent candidates in the fray include Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, Atishi and Raghav Chadha of the AAP; four former mayors -- Azad Singh, Yogender Chandolia, Ravinder Gupta and Khushi Ram -- of the BJP; and Shivani Chopra, daughter of Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra.

The Aam Aadmi Party is hoping to repeat its stellar performance of the last assembly polls when it won 67 of the 70 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party, which bagged all the seven seats in Delhi in the 2019 Lok Sabha poll, is aiming to dislodge the AAP, while the Congress is seeking to better its performance than last time when it drew a blank in the assembly polls. The AAP had got 54.3 per cent votes in the 2015 polls, while the BJP secured 32 per cent and the Congress bagged just 9.6 per cent. Counting of votes will take place on Tuesday.

READ | Delhi Polls: Javadekar Exudes Confidence In BJP's Victory; Stresses On Need Of Stable Govt

READ | Delhi Elections 2020 LIVE Updates: CM Kejriwal & Manoj Tiwari Vote; One Speaks Other Won't