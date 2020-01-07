Delhi Election: Congress Accuses AAP Of Misusing Public Funds For Ads

A while after the Delhi Election dates were announced, President of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) Subhash Chopra launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the misuse of public funds by his government on advertisements.

The Election Commission of India in its press conference stated that the National Capital of Delhi will cast its votes in a single phase for the assembly elections on February 8, Saturday. The counting of votes for the assembly polls will take place on February 11.

Speaking to ANI, Chopra slammed Arvind Kejriwal and said, "The Kejriwal government talks of being frontrunners in revamping the health and education sector. They should tell the public that they were unable to spend 46 per cent of the funds allocated for health and education. They are the number one in just one topic, advertisement. They have misused the funds of the public in advertising."

He further exuded confidence over Congress's chances in the upcoming assembly polls and said, "We are confident in the run-up to the elections. The selection of candidates and local issues have already been finalised." He further said that his party will fight the elections alone and is not going to enter into any coalition with any other party.

EC Introduces new concept for absent voters

The CEC also introduced a new concept, which will enable voters who are not able to come to polling stations due to physical circumstances or unavoidable reasons to cast their votes. Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) and Senior citizens above 80 years can either vote in person or vote through postal ballot.

The ECI in its press address, also stated that the Model Code of Conduct for Delhi will be brought into effect immediately, and the candidates will be given 15 days to carry out campaigning activities for the polls. The total electors in NCT of Delhi are 1,46,92,136. The CEC also stated that Polling will be held across 13,750 polling stations.

(With Inputs from ANI)